Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Michaela Clarke was joined in studio by Deirdre Garvey from the Irish Red Cross after the remainder of the Creeslough Community Support Fund was announced. Councillor Paul Boggs discussed two recent incidents of dumping in the Strabane area and Marion McDonald, Chairperson of Moville Tidy Towns was reacting to concerns over litter raised by a holidaymaker: 

Highland Radio’s Head of Sport, Oisin Kelly officially launched the line up for the Road to Croker – Big Match Countdown which is taking place on Monday and the owner of a restaurant in Inishowen that was forced to close yesterday due to a water outage spoke about the impact along with Councillor Ali Farren:

 

Fundraising efforts in memory of John Collins for Friends of Inishowen Hospice is ongoing and Paul Sloan, Janet Cooke, Gertie Monagle and Patricia Collins were in studio to talk about an event this Friday and the work of the Friends of Inishowen Hospice. Award winning journalist Chris Moore detailed his investigative work into Kincroa Boys’ Home in Belfast following the publication of his book ‘Kincora: Britain’s Shame’ and Chris Ashmore, presenter of Business Matters previewed this week’s show:

