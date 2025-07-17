Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig joined Michaela Clarke at the start of the show to discuss a housing estate in Dungloe that has become known as ‘Donegal’s Titanic’ while the issue of Donegal flags, or lack thereof, was a hot topic with a number of callers giving their views:

Social media personalities Amber Carr and Sarah Terry AKA Made Up Mummy spoke about recent abuse they suffered online while Denise McGahern, the mother of 9 year old Jack, who was used as a ‘prop’ during a photo opportunity at a funding announcement event was reacting to confirmation that the funding under the Children’s Disability Services Grant scheme has finally been released and ahead of a blood donation clinic in Ballybofey, Stephen Cousins from the Irish Blood Transfusion Service raised concerns over low donor turnout:

Former neonatal nurse, Belle Stevenson was in studio to raise awareness of a pack she has developed titled ‘One Day at a Time’, a resource for parents navigating the complex and emotional journey of having a sick or premature new-born in Neonatal Intensive Care. Dr Joe Kelly was also on the show, raising the question about how Ireland’s future is controlled by the unelected European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen:

