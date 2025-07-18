Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Katy Tyrell-McCafferty, Councillor Martin Harley and Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly made up this week’s Friday panel which touched on the huge increase in cocaine use in Ireland, the issue of sport dividing communities and nations and who, at this early stage, could be the next President:

Musician Ryan Turner shared his amazing journey to 10 years of sobriety and we were joined on the line by Shunie Crampsey who was a guiding light for Ryan. Donegal superfan Darragh Crawford was in studio also, along with his key worker, John and mum, Diane as they take on the task of visiting every GAA club in Donegal:

Shannen Wilkin talks all things trending on social media, including that Coldplay ‘Kiss Cam’ incident, Gogglebox series producer, David Noble put out a call for new recruits for the next series, Highland Radio’s Head of Sport, Oisin Kelly joined Michaela Clarke in studio in the last hour as Donegal prepares to compete in the All Ireland Senior Football Championship and sleep expert and insomnia consultant, Anne Marie Boyhan informed listeners about how important a digital detox is: