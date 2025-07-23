Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

WE hear about about an investigation into Donegal County Council and the state’s use of Chinese security cameras despite question marks over security. There’s news of a home energy event in Letterkenny and we chat to ‘The Donegal piper’ ahead of Sunday’s big game:

We chat to Donegal people who have relocated to Kerry and preview this years Mary From Dungloe International Festival:

Wellness Wednesday focuses on the negative impact lockdown had on many, Chris has business news and Oisin Kelly is in studio for our big draw and to remind us of what’s coming up from Highland this weekend: