Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

We get an update on the brutal murder of a mother and her two children in County Fermanagh. Later we hear how Irish singer CMAT’s song was sent to radio stations with Irish lyrics edited out and there’s a warning from Letterkenny Medics after a number of people picked up an infection having been in the sea:

We hear how irresponsible parking around beaches is impacting motorists and local link services, Lily Mae and Béibhinn are in studio to perform their excellent Donegal song live and we hear of a go fund me after a Donegal fishermen lost everything when his boat sank:

11 year-old Freya Kennedy calls in to studio to tell us how she’s shaving her head in solidarity with her friend her recently received a cancer diagnosis, we hear how a popular seal was shot dead in Greencastle and a dad tells of a suspicious approach of his daughter in Letterkenny on Tuesday: