It’s Donegal Day on the Nine til Noon Show as we gear up for Donegal v Kerry in the All Ireland Final on Sunday!

Coming up we preview the big game with Oisin Kelly, Eamon McGee and Brenden Devenney – we also link up with Radio Kerry:

In this hour there’s loads of football chat and live music from The Two Bucks and Paul Kelly and band:

David Craig joins Greg to sing live and we hook up with the home club of Oisin Gallen, CLG Seán Mac Cumhaills – Lee Gooch has all the craic: