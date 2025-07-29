Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
300 metres of coper wire stolen from ESB substation in Letterkenny

Gardaí say a substantial amount of copper wire was stolen from the ESB substation at Lurgybrack, Letterkenny between 5 o’clock on Monday July 21st, and 9.30 yesterday morning.

300 metres of 19 by 1.5 wire were taken, along with nine five metre lengths of wire.

No damage was caused to gain entry to the site.

Gardai are urging anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who may be able to assist with relevant information to contact them in Letterkenny on 074-9167100, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

