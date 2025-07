An apparent attempt was made to break into an ESB substation on the Ballybofey Road in Donegal Town between midnight on Monday of last week and 9 o’clock on Sunday night last.

Steel railings at the station were cut and bent, but entry was not gained to the main building, and nothing was stolen.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in that area between those dates to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.