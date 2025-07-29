Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
DCC says Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme remains a priority

Donegal County Council says the Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme remains a priority for them, along with the OPW.

Planning documentation, the Council says, is expected to be submitted to An Coimisiún Pleanála in the third quarter of this year.

The local authority has also confirmed that its Flood Relief Scheme Unit is fully staffed with 5 personnel.

Liam Hegarty is a homeowner whose property at Lios na Greine was severely damaged by unprecedented flooding in August 2017.

He says he was told in November that it could be another seven years before flood defence measures are installed to allow him rebuild.

Mr Hegarty says he can’t wait any longer:

 

Full Statement from Donegal County Council:

‘Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme remains a priority for the Office of Public Works as funder and Donegal County Council as client and project lead. Consultants RPS have prepared all planning documentation for submission to An Coimisiún Pleanála. Documentation is currently undergoing legal review prior to submission in Q3 2025.

Following a period of recruitment, Donegal County Council’s Flood Relief Scheme Unit, which is 100% funded by the Office of Public Works, now has a full staffing allocation of five personnel. Review of staffing levels will remain an ongoing exercise between the Office of Public Works and the council with both parties fully committed to successful delivery of all ongoing flood relief schemes in the county.

Updates on all ongoing schemes can be found on countydonegalfrs.ie.

