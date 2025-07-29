Gardai investigate public order and assault incidents in Carndonagh

Gardaí are investigating a number of public order and assault incidents that occurred in Carndonagh town last Thursday evening.

An altercation is believed to have taken place between a number of male youths between approximately 5.45 and 6.30 at The Diamond, and also at Malin Street a short time

later.

One male teenager was subsequently taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are in the process of gathering witness statements, and say all available CCTV will be viewed.

They’re urging any witnesses who have not yet spoken to them to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540.

They’re also urging anyone who may have travelled within the town, particularly in the areas of The Diamond or Malin Street between 5pm and 7pm with a dash-cam, to

make the footage available.