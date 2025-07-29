Local authorities told increase amount of land zoned for housing



The plan to allow modular homes in back gardens, without planning permission, goes before ministers again today.

It comes as local authorities are to be told to significantly increase the amount of land zoned for housing.

A change to the rules would mean planning permission would no longer be needed for cabins and modular homes, up to 45 square metres, in back gardens.

At least 25 square metres of garden would need to be retained, and the unit would have to be set back from boundary walls.

Other exemptions will include retrofitting, school extensions, health outbuildings, and certain infrastructure exemptions for the likes of Uisce Eireann.

Meanwhile, cabinet will also hear about a push to increase the amount of land zoned for housing, upping the number of units from 33,000 a year to 83,000, up to the year 2034.