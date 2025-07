Pharmacies are losing an average of €10,000 a year due to crime.

New research from the Irish Pharmacy Union shows nearly 9 in 10 were victims of crime in the past year, and 94% have been hit twice.

Fake tan, perfumes and drugs are the items most commonly stolen, while in 14% of cases, the person carrying out the crime had a gun, knife, or syringe.

The President of the Irish Pharmacy Union, Tom Murray, says pharmacists want more Gardaí on the beat: