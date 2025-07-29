Three new programmes announced for Donegal with support from PEACEPLUS

Three new programmes for young people and those from diverse backgrounds have been launched in Donegal with support from the PEACEPLUS Programme.

One aims to educate young drivers about road safety in Donegal, Derry, and Tyrone while another is designed to support youth mental health and wellbeing and the third project focuses on transforming relationships between Travellers, Roma, Black Minority Ethnic communities and the majority population.

The “We Can Believe” Surf Therapy PEACEPLUS Programme is an initiative designed to significantly support youth mental health and wellbeing.

Delivered by Liquid Therapy, it will provide specialised surf therapy interventions to over 110 participants from diverse backgrounds to foster connection, inclusion, and wellbeing through ocean-based activities.

Meanwhile, the “Crossroads” Countywide Youth PEACEPLUS Programme is being rolled out by Pro Social Ireland and Donegal County Council and will cater for over 265 participants over a two-year period, providing hands-on experience working on real cars, teaching mechanical and bodywork skills, and emphasising the importance of road safety.

Finally, the ‘Pride not Prejudice’ PEACEPLUS programme which is due to be launched by the Donegal Travellers Project later this week, aims to transform relationships between Travellers, Roma, Black Minority Ethnic communities and the majority population. The programme will see the delivery of much needed training in recognising and countering discrimination, racism and prejudice to over 110 participants.