Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Listener Susan recounts her positive experience at Letterkenny University Hospital after a family friend suffered a serious head injury, we discuss what might be behind a spike in cocaine usage by women and there are calls to preserve a WW2 watchtower in Killybegs:

The Donegal Donkey Sanctuary appeals for support following a surge in a demand for services, there are calls for more transparency in the housing market and more supports for people with Asthma:

We hear a call for breast milk donors, Chris is in with Business News and we hear how an 8.8 magnitude earthquake was registered in Ballybofey: