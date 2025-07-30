Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Listener Susan recounts her positive experience at Letterkenny University Hospital after a family friend suffered a serious head injury, we discuss what might be behind a spike in cocaine usage by women and there are calls to preserve a WW2 watchtower in Killybegs:

The Donegal Donkey Sanctuary appeals for support following a surge in a demand for services, there are calls for more transparency in the housing market and more supports for people with Asthma:

We hear a call for breast milk donors, Chris is in with Business News and we hear how an 8.8 magnitude earthquake was registered in Ballybofey:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 July 2025
Love Donegal Day
News, Top Stories

September 10th confirmed as #LoveDonegal Day 2025

30 July 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News

43 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH this morning

30 July 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, EP 255 – Garrett Harte founder of Harte Media, and Chair of the Donegal Dublin Business Network

30 July 2025
