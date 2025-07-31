Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



There’s reaction to plans for a major development at Fort Dunree being rejected by the planning board, planning issues are delaying the delivery of houses in Falcarragh and there are calls for an increase in the cost of lodging a planning appeal:

We chat about gambling addiction as we preview a Live Well, Be Will event at this year’s Clonmany Festival and there’s news of a study on conspiracy theorists:

We are in the garden with Paul, here of one person’s nightmare with the DCB scheme and we chat to Erin Friel after her recent Olympic success: