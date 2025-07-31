Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

There’s reaction to plans for a major development at Fort Dunree being rejected by the planning board, planning issues are delaying the delivery of houses in Falcarragh and there are calls for an increase in the cost of lodging a planning appeal:

We chat about gambling addiction as we preview a Live Well, Be Will event at this year’s Clonmany Festival and there’s news of a study on conspiracy theorists: 

We are in the garden with Paul, here of one person’s nightmare with the DCB scheme and we chat to Erin Friel after her recent Olympic success:

Top Stories

Cathater
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannon woman first in the world to avail of groundbreaking new procedure

31 July 2025
price increase energy fuel electricity VAT
News, Audio, Top Stories

Latest figures show more households are struggling to pay energy bills

31 July 2025
Garda Roads Policing
News, Top Stories

Gardai launch Bank Holiday Road Safety campaign

31 July 2025
psni accident
News, Top Stories

Update – No serious injuries in A5 collision

31 July 2025
leaking-water-pipe
News

Overnight disruptions possible as Uisce Eireann tackle burst pipe near Carrigart

31 July 2025
drugs
News, Top Stories

Drug searches in Donegal drop 13%

31 July 2025

