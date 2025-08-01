Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine til Noon Show is live today from the Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival.

As usual, we start the show with our Friday panel. This week we’re joined by Dr Joe Kelly, Mary Coyle, Manager Donegal Cancer Flights and Services and Emma McGrath, teacher and director of McGrath Speech & Drama:

The Railway Boys kicked off the second hour of the show with a musical treat. They were followed by Gavin Boyle and John Bosco O’Donnell as the festival continues and Celine Powell recalled her journey to becoming the very first Mary from Dungloe:

The talented George Murphy treated listeners to two songs, he was followed by The Three Marys, Aoibhinn Boyle and Eoin Ferry with Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher and Pat Nora Gallagher dropping in for a chat also. The Fife Orchestra brought the show to a close: