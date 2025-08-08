Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine til Noon Show is live today from the Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival.

We are live from Raphoe today and kick things off with the Friday panel of Laura Heeney, Margaret O’Doherty and Cllr Dakota Mic Mheanman:

Guests this hour include Mary Harte, Dr Howard Welch, Gerry Keavney, Ivor Gudie and Geoffrey Devenney:

 More chat from Gerry Keavney, Ivor Gudie and Geoffrey Devenney before live music from Richard and Tori Gilpin. Later we chat to James Roulston and Sylvia Hamilton. Sean Quinn pops in to launch our latest cash draw and Shannen looks over what’s hot on social media:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2025
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH saw inpatient waiting lists fall and outpatient lists rise in July

8 August 2025
Meadowhill 2
News

Councillors visit latest phase of Meadow Hill development in Raphoe with tenants about to move in

8 August 2025
ufu
News

UFU seeks meeting with Infrastructure Minister to discuss A5

8 August 2025
