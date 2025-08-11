Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Donal Kavanagh was in the hot seat today for today’s show. It begins with an all too familiar tale of water supply interruptions in Falcarragh and Dunfanaghy, and then we hear of the reality facing families of children with special needs who are desperately trying to secure the respite they need……

In Hour Two, we hear the case for a new charge of vehicular manslaughter, teacher Tina McLaughlin talks through the challenge of preparing children to go back to school, and we discuss the ‘Take a Seat’ fundraising campaign at An Grianan Theatre…….

In the third hour, we preview tonight’s DL debate with Brendan Devenney, we look ahead to the Pride Festival in Letterkenny on this coming weekend, and we speak to a woman who found her mother had died in a Swiss clinic via a WhatsApp message……