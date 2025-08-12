Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In the first hour of Tuesday’s show, Michaela Clarke was joined by Linda Hynes to discuss the risk of workers storing their personal data on work devices at their own risk and Noel Carr who warned that salmon fishing tourism is in jeopardy as Irish salmon numbers are in serious decline:

Garda Niall Maguire was in studio for this week’s Community Garda Information slot as was Karen Gallen from SMART Recovery ahead of an information event on Wednesday. Holly Gallagher who is the Rosebud for the London Rose talked about what she is most excited about ahead of the Rose of Tralee. Caller, Fintan took to the airwaves to thank a kind person who recently paid for his groceries after he forgot his cards at home:

A look towards the good weather for the week kicked off the final hour as Kenneth Conlon from the Donegal Weather Channel joined Michaela. How co-parenting coaching works was the topic of discussion with relationship and parenting trauma therapist Sandra Schmidt and Pat Crotty and CEO VFI called for the Government to cut excise levies on draught products in Budget 2026. Neil McDonnell, ISME Chief Executive talked about a new report which highlights the level of crime businesses are experiencing and Pamela Kennedy, Head of Communications with the Irish Wheelchair Association raised the issues people in wheelchairs are encountering with the Deposit Return Scheme: