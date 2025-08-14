Podcast: Thursday’s Nine til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Michaela Clarke was joined by Aontú leader, Peader Tóibín as he calls for the Tanaiste Simon Harris to resign over the case of young Harvey Morrison Sherratt. Bernard McGuinness, manager Foyle Coaches was back on the show raising concerns again as the Local Link service to Shrove had to be suspended yesterday. He was joined by Councillor Martin McDermott, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District who committed to work to find a resolution to parking issues at the local beach:

Shane Barr, organiser of Summer Sessions 2025 was in studio ahead of the festival kicking off this weekend, Karen Charnley joined the show to discuss Palliative Care Week and Donegal County Council’s Heritage Officer Joseph Gallagher gave an insight into some of the over 100 events taking place across Donegal during Heritage Week:

In the final hour, Paul McLaughlin of Ballaghderg Garden Centre was on hand to answer some of your gardening questions, Catriona Morrissey, News Editor with the Irish Farmers Journal highlighted the ongoing issue of farm succession, Sophie Irwin issued an appeal to anyone who may have come across a painting of her late mother’s that was mislaid and Councillor Jimmy Brogan called for public toilets to be cleaned more regularly during busy periods: