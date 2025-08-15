Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine til Noon Show is live today from the Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival.

The Friday Panel today is John McAteer, Eimear McGuinness and Catherine Noone – we discuss the race for President, if road traffic offences should receive greater punishment and a damning new report on the Garda Traffic Corp:

We discuss a rise in racially motivated incidents and the work of Lifeline Inishowen as they gear up for a big fundraising day this Sunday:

Singer/Songwriter Sean Feeney discusses his new, debut, single, Shannen tells us what’s trending on the socials and Sean Quinn drops in for a 2,500 euro cash draw:

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 August 2025
Catherine Connolly
News, Audio

SF will not endorse Catherine Connolly’s presidential bid – O’Rourke

15 August 2025
redress focus
News, Top Stories

Focus Group says Department of Housing has questions to answer over late payments

15 August 2025
Eimear McGuinness
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bereaved woman doesn’t believe tougher sentences will prevent road fatalities

15 August 2025
