Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine til Noon Show is live today from the Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival.

The Friday Panel today is John McAteer, Eimear McGuinness and Catherine Noone – we discuss the race for President, if road traffic offences should receive greater punishment and a damning new report on the Garda Traffic Corp:

We discuss a rise in racially motivated incidents and the work of Lifeline Inishowen as they gear up for a big fundraising day this Sunday:

Singer/Songwriter Sean Feeney discusses his new, debut, single, Shannen tells us what’s trending on the socials and Sean Quinn drops in for a 2,500 euro cash draw: