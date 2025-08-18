Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We chat to Maitiú, Dualta, and Turlough from Ardara who sprang into action when they heard a woman crying for help on the shore as her two children and husband were in difficulty at Tramore Beach – Brenden Byrne of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association discusses the industry and a recent meeting with Simon Harris and we discuss the rising cost of health insurance:

There more controversy over brown bins, we hear how most blind and visual impaired people encounter issues on footpaths and a listener is not happy with bus cancellations:

Pauric Hillferty previews the DL Debate before our Monday Focus guest, Cllr Martin McDermott – he discusses the DCB issue as an elected rep and effected home owner:

Highland Radio Presenters
Podcast Monday's Nine Til Noon Show

18 August 2025
Barriers outside Creeslough school damaged in suspected overnight crash

18 August 2025
Remediation scheme for DCB social homes expected to come before Cabinet in September

18 August 2025
Man arrested and cash seized in Derry

18 August 2025
