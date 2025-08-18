Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We chat to Maitiú, Dualta, and Turlough from Ardara who sprang into action when they heard a woman crying for help on the shore as her two children and husband were in difficulty at Tramore Beach – Brenden Byrne of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association discusses the industry and a recent meeting with Simon Harris and we discuss the rising cost of health insurance:

There more controversy over brown bins, we hear how most blind and visual impaired people encounter issues on footpaths and a listener is not happy with bus cancellations:

Pauric Hillferty previews the DL Debate before our Monday Focus guest, Cllr Martin McDermott – he discusses the DCB issue as an elected rep and effected home owner: