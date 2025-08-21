Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

There’s a warning if your parking in a city after one Donegal family had vehicles damaged in Dublin and Galway within a couple of days and we hear how a controversial housing development in Milford may soon be available to service the social housing waiting list:

We chat to a west Donegal woman who, along with her 5 children, our facing homelessness in September we also discuss a new book which recommends 50 walks across Ireland:

WE hear of events planned for the official opening of new facilities at the Kilmacrennan Celtic Football Club, there’s a last call for entrants to the Letterkenny Busking Festival and we hear of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan ahead of a vigil on Saturday:

Podcast: Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show

21 August 2025
Two non-compliances noted in HIQA inspection at Fiona House

21 August 2025
17 houses at Lough Fern Heights in Milford to become available for social housing

21 August 2025
Uninsured learner driver tests positive for cocaine in Letterkenny

21 August 2025
