Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine til Noon Show was live today from Dunfanaghy Golf Club as part of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Golf Classic. The show kicked off with the usual Friday panel which included Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor Michael McClafferty, Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh and Majella McFadden, Manager of the Creeslough Community Association Links Hub:

In the second hour of the show, Dunfanaghy Golf Club Men’s Captain, Anthony Gallagher, Ladies Captain, Daphne Tease and Chairperson, Colm Donaghey joined Greg along with Aisling Arnold, Chair of the Donegal Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation and General Manager of Arnold’s Hotel, Dunfanaghy as well as Carolynne Murray, Director and General Manager, Shandon Hotel and Spa:

Louise Quail, Head of Development, Ronald McDonald House, Victor Byrne, Training Manager, McDonald’s, Letterkenny, restaurant owners Claire & Dubal Williamson, Johnny and Daniel from Finn Coffee Shop all joined Greg in the third hour. There was live music also and Shannen Wilkin looked ahead to Electric Picnic:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 August 2025
IMG_3329
News, Audio, Top Stories

21 new Gardaí for North Western Region sworn in today

22 August 2025
Uisce Éireann works
News

Burst water main impacting supply in Buncrana

22 August 2025
Aisling Arnold
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Ever-rising costs have made doing business exceptionally tough’ – Chair Donegal branch IHF

22 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 August 2025
IMG_3329
News, Audio, Top Stories

21 new Gardaí for North Western Region sworn in today

22 August 2025
Uisce Éireann works
News

Burst water main impacting supply in Buncrana

22 August 2025
Aisling Arnold
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Ever-rising costs have made doing business exceptionally tough’ – Chair Donegal branch IHF

22 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-22 104610
News, Top Stories

Fire at derelict building in Strabane being treated as arson

22 August 2025
IMG_2433
News, Audio

Renewed calls for additional wardens and greater enforcement of dog fouling fines in Donegal

22 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube