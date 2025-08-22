Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine til Noon Show was live today from Dunfanaghy Golf Club as part of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Golf Classic. The show kicked off with the usual Friday panel which included Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor Michael McClafferty, Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh and Majella McFadden, Manager of the Creeslough Community Association Links Hub:

In the second hour of the show, Dunfanaghy Golf Club Men’s Captain, Anthony Gallagher, Ladies Captain, Daphne Tease and Chairperson, Colm Donaghey joined Greg along with Aisling Arnold, Chair of the Donegal Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation and General Manager of Arnold’s Hotel, Dunfanaghy as well as Carolynne Murray, Director and General Manager, Shandon Hotel and Spa:

Louise Quail, Head of Development, Ronald McDonald House, Victor Byrne, Training Manager, McDonald’s, Letterkenny, restaurant owners Claire & Dubal Williamson, Johnny and Daniel from Finn Coffee Shop all joined Greg in the third hour. There was live music also and Shannen Wilkin looked ahead to Electric Picnic: