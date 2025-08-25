Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We chat to a Donegal man with a warning after a ticket scam turned into identity theft, Michael Doherty reflects on 5 years of the DCB scheme and there’s good news for Donegal coastal waters in a new IBAL survey:

There reaction to an alleged racist attack against a Doctor in Letterkenny and there’s news of a scheme to encourage and train unemployed women for a career in the construction industry:

There’s news of an initiative so support carers in Inishowen, a preview of the DL Debate and we launch Highland Radio’s Customer Service Awards 2025: