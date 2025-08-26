Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

A caller has a warning if you think your insurance automatically covers the full cost of windscreen replacement, a local cafe owner discusses an increase in mince pork being mixed with mince meat and mature student Tara hits out at Government over its increase in student fees:

We have a quick chat to our latest Radio Bingo winner before Garda Grainne joins Greg for Community Garda Information. We then have a special feature of dealing with bereavement and how we can help younger people deal with the sudden loss of a peer:

Our main focus in this segment is a spate of serious criminal inicidets on Letterkenny Main Street – we have business, political and a policing opinion: