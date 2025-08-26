Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

A caller has a warning if you think your insurance automatically covers the full cost of windscreen replacement, a local cafe owner discusses an increase in mince pork being mixed with mince meat and mature student Tara hits out at Government over its increase in student fees:

We have a quick chat to our latest Radio Bingo winner before Garda Grainne joins Greg for Community Garda Information. We then have a special feature of dealing with bereavement and how we can help younger people deal with the sudden loss of a peer:

Our main focus in this segment is a spate of serious criminal inicidets on Letterkenny Main Street – we have business, political and a policing opinion:

Top Stories

Magheroarty toilets
News, Audio

Need for public toilets in Donegal to be properly maintained back in spotlight

26 August 2025
Letterkenny skyline
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more gardai to be deployed in Letterkenny

26 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 August 2025
psni accident
News

Five brought to hospital following serious crash in County Derry

26 August 2025
