Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Some school secretaries and caretakers have begun an indefinite strike today calling for access to the public sector pension scheme. We chat to two of them on a bus to Dublin to take part in a protest – we also discuss ongoing water outages in Inishowen and a lack of communication even if they are planned:

A recent study has found 1 in 4 women have experience some level of hair loss, we talk to an expert to see what help is available. Later we discuss concerns over the discovery of the Asian Hornet in Ireland and its potential threat to native bees:

We are in the Garden with Paul, Kevin tells about Bus Eireann’s customer appreciation day, we hear how the LGFA is resisting conducting a disciplinary hearing in Irish and there’s news of 500 travel bloggers landing on Donegal: