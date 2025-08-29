Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Thomas Pringle, Kathy Donaghey and Fionán Bradley – topics include the race for President, Irish troops being pull from the Lebanon and wider issues in the Middle East. We also ask if we are becoming a less caring and respectful people:

After your comments, we pay tribute to Ollie Horgan who sadly passed away on Thursday aged just 57. Later the director of the Waterfront Hotel, Pat Boyle, outlines the companies decision to put the hotel on the market with a 4.9 million euro price tag: 

Donegal Labour Cllt Martin Farren believes his party rushed to back Catherine Connelly for President, we spit facts on Weaver fish, Playwright Tommy Marren discusses the return of ‘3 Hail Marys’ to Letterkenny, Noel Cunningham talks Donegal Camino and Shannen has social media news live from Electric Picnic:

 

Top Stories

Omagh Police Station, PSNI
News

Cattle stolen from Sixmilecross in County Tyrone

29 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 August 2025
Farren Connooly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour’s presidential race backing was rash and without consultation – Cllr Martin Farren

29 August 2025
541148790_31576309315317055_6235586869103355832_n
News

European Commission questioned on infringement procedure against Ireland relating to DCB crisis

29 August 2025
