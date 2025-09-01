Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

WE are live to the picket line in Malin as secretaries and caretakers continue their action in pursuit of public service pensions and entitlements enjoyed by other school workers such as SNAs and teachers. We discuss the Buncrana Tidy Towns initiative ‘downing tools’ in protest at reduction in Council street sweeps:

There’s more on Buncrana Tidy Towns before we are joined by the news president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association, Donegal man Pheilim Molloy:

WE hook up live with those taking part in day 2 of the Donegal Camino, Mary T Sweeney discusses calling a meeting on LK traffic, artist Paul Murray urges government to extend a pilot scheme to support artists and we hear calls from an MEP for stronger action against speeders:

ollie horgan pic
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Ollie loved life” – Family, friends and football colleagues say goodbye to Ollie Horgan

1 September 2025
Electric Vehicles EV
News

Huge increase in new EV registrations in Donegal

1 September 2025
garda
News

Injury avoided in two vehicle collision outside Stranorlar

1 September 2025
mary lou
News, Top Stories

SF could decide its presidential candidate next week

1 September 2025
Advertisement

