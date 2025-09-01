Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

WE are live to the picket line in Malin as secretaries and caretakers continue their action in pursuit of public service pensions and entitlements enjoyed by other school workers such as SNAs and teachers. We discuss the Buncrana Tidy Towns initiative ‘downing tools’ in protest at reduction in Council street sweeps:

There’s more on Buncrana Tidy Towns before we are joined by the news president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association, Donegal man Pheilim Molloy:

WE hook up live with those taking part in day 2 of the Donegal Camino, Mary T Sweeney discusses calling a meeting on LK traffic, artist Paul Murray urges government to extend a pilot scheme to support artists and we hear calls from an MEP for stronger action against speeders: