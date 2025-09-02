Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We hear from a Dublin Councillor opposed to the erection of tricolors across the capital, he wants them removed, listener Gemma says the ongoing lateness of her son’s school bus is having a negative impact on him and we hear of the latest steps to establish a business group in Buncrana:

Coming up we have Community Garda Information, news of a big fundraiser including Donegal firefighters and we hear of latest crack down in Donegal of so called dodgy boxes:

Political Correspondent Sean Defoe goes through the latest from the Presidential Election campaign, a listener questions Letterkenny traffic planning and Cllr Ali Farren comes out to bat for the Corncrake: 

aras-an-uachtarain-1024x492
News, Audio, Top Stories

Presidential election to be held on October 24th

2 September 2025
1000043525
News, Audio, Top Stories

Decades of service, no pension: Strike action moves to TD offices

2 September 2025
Lifford Greyhound Stadium
News

Greyhound Racing Ireland’s takeover of Lifford Stadium described as ‘face-saving’ exercise

2 September 2025
Strabane Court
News

Woman due in court in Strabane over ‘hate motivated incident’

2 September 2025
