Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

This hour there is a huge reaction to the overnight felling of an oak tree in Ballyraine, Letterkenny which had been the subject of a huge public campaign for its retention:

We are live from Carrigart as secretaries and caretakers continue their strike action looking for equal treatment – we have lots of guests joining us from Scoil Eoin Baiste:

Molly chat to Greg about a group she has created to help women in their 20’s make friends, we hear of the work of the Bumblance Charity and Chris Ashmore has business news: