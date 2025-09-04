Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

It’s a special Nine til Noon Show today, with Greg on Arranmore Island as part of this year’s Donegal Camino, while Donal holds the fort back at base.

In the first hour Greg talks to Noel Cunningham, Deputy Charles Ward and Daniel O’Donell on Aranmore, and we also discuss how cleaner air in our schools could cut back on absenteeism through illness.

In Hour Two, we hear about issues with the water in Maghery, as calls grow for the abolition of the means test for the Carers’ Allowance, Anthony gives us a first hand account of what it’s like when the allowance is cut, and we hear of an event in Letterkenny next week to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

Hour Three sees us back on Arranmore with Greg, iCare’s Chairperson joins us to discuss confirmation of significant annual funding, actor and musician Bronagh Gallagher joins us ahead of a special concert in Buncrana at the weekend, and the campaign for changes to inheritance tax continues ahead of next month’s budget announcement.