Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

It’s a special Nine til Noon Show today, with Greg on Arranmore Island as part of this year’s Donegal Camino, while Donal holds the fort back at base.

In the first hour Greg talks to Noel Cunningham, Deputy Charles Ward and Daniel O’Donell on Aranmore, and we also discuss how cleaner air in our schools could cut back on absenteeism through illness.  

In Hour Two, we hear about issues with the water in Maghery, as calls grow for the abolition of the means test for the Carers’ Allowance, Anthony gives us a first hand account of what it’s like when the allowance is cut, and we hear of an event in Letterkenny next week to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. 

Hour Three sees us back on Arranmore with Greg, iCare’s Chairperson joins us to discuss confirmation of significant annual funding, actor and musician Bronagh Gallagher joins us ahead of a special concert in Buncrana at the weekend, and the campaign for changes to inheritance tax continues ahead of next month’s budget announcement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ciara Quigley
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the whereabouts of missing girl

4 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 September 2025
police
News

Jeep stolen and set on fire in Omagh

4 September 2025
541276341_1103097688669971_1677216705459081779_n
News

Driver arrested after performing dangerous manoeuvres

4 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Ciara Quigley
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the whereabouts of missing girl

4 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 September 2025
police
News

Jeep stolen and set on fire in Omagh

4 September 2025
541276341_1103097688669971_1677216705459081779_n
News

Driver arrested after performing dangerous manoeuvres

4 September 2025
541341190_122144586458831394_4656478285612708131_n
News, Audio

Meeting to see formation of Drumkeen Environmental Group to get underway tonight

4 September 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, EP 260 – Rory Gallagher – music and bars in Lanzarote

4 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube