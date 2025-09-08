Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Michaela Clarke was in for Greg Hughes this morning, she spoke to former Independent Councillor Nicholas Crossan about how he feels securing the support of four local authorities for Presidential election hopefuls is undemocratic and Irish Times Journalist, Fiachra Gallagher along with solicitor Damien Tansey discussed a dispute over insurance payouts for apartment owners who lost their home in the Creeslough explosion:

Nicola Mahon, Community Representative in Killea raised serious concerns over a diffing event which took place on Saturday night in the village, Joanne Co-Brown, Night-Time Economy CEO highlighted training available for the sector and Fine Gael Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh discussed the publication of his party’s Disability Strategy:

Brendan Devenney was in studio ahead of this evening’s DL Debate, questions were raised over the sudden appearance of tricolors overnight in parts of Donegal, one of those, Joe lives in Convoy. Later, as part of Monday Focus, bereaved father, Michael talked about how Anam Cara helped him cope with the loss of his daughter, Annabel and the organisation’s Director of Services Leanne Mulligan outlined the support available for parents while Councillor Martin Farren was speaking following another crash at an accident blackspot in Inishowen: