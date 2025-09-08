Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Podcast Monday's Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Michaela Clarke was in for Greg Hughes this morning, she spoke to former Independent Councillor Nicholas Crossan about how he feels securing the support of four local authorities for Presidential election hopefuls is undemocratic and Irish Times Journalist, Fiachra Gallagher along with solicitor Damien Tansey discussed a dispute over insurance payouts for apartment owners who lost their home in the Creeslough explosion:

Nicola Mahon, Community Representative in Killea raised serious concerns over a diffing event which took place on Saturday night in the village, Joanne Co-Brown, Night-Time Economy CEO highlighted training available for the sector and Fine Gael Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh discussed the publication of his party’s Disability Strategy:

Brendan Devenney was in studio ahead of this evening’s DL Debate, questions were raised over the sudden appearance of tricolors overnight in parts of Donegal, one of those, Joe lives in Convoy. Later, as part of Monday Focus, bereaved father, Michael talked about how Anam Cara helped him cope with the loss of his daughter, Annabel and the organisation’s Director of Services Leanne Mulligan outlined the support available for parents while Councillor Martin Farren was speaking following another crash at an accident blackspot in Inishowen:

Top Stories

together
Top Stories, News

2,185 children on waiting lists for childcare places in Donegal – NWC

8 September 2025
strabane psni station
News, Top Stories

Suspected drugs seized and woman arrested in Castlederg

8 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 September 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for road to be realigned at Clar Corner following two-vehicle collision

8 September 2025
Pictured at the NWEA project launch in the County House, Lifford are Elected Members and Staff of Donegal County Council, NWEA Staff and stakeholders including John Flynn, Programme Manager, SEAI; Con McLaughlin, Senior Engineer Project Manager, Donegal County Council; Richard Gibson, Director of Finance, Donegal County Council; Donal Breen, Chairman of the NWEA Board; John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive, Donegal County Council; Assen Gasharov, Senior Expert Dept. European Investment Bank; Cllr Patrick McGowan, NWEA Board member; Mr Ciaran O Brien, Director of Further Education and Training ETB; Michael McGarvey, Director of Services, Water and Environment Donegal County Council. Photo by Gerard McHugh Photography
News

Over €2.6 million secured for Donegal Retrofit Mission Project

8 September 2025
hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH third most overcrowded hospital in the country this morning

8 September 2025

