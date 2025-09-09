Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We hear concerns that the ISPCA has closed its facility in Ballyare, ahead of a takeover by the Dublin SPCA and Cllr Paul Canning talks rail links to Donegal and the Presidential election:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and a chat with The Right Reverend Dr Trevor Gribben who is visiting the area in his role as Presbyterian Moderator:

We hear of an inaugural Donegal meeting of CATU, a union for tenants, we analyze a new study on aging in Ireland and the law society outlines its prebudget document: