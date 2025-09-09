Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We hear concerns that the ISPCA has closed its facility in Ballyare, ahead of a takeover by the Dublin SPCA and Cllr Paul Canning talks rail links to Donegal and the Presidential election:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and a chat with The Right Reverend Dr Trevor Gribben who is visiting the area in his role as Presbyterian Moderator:

We hear of an inaugural Donegal  meeting of CATU, a union for tenants, we analyze a new study on aging in Ireland and the law society outlines its prebudget document: 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lismonaghan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for ramps to be installed at Wood Park, Letterkenny after toddler had a narrow escape

9 September 2025
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

Three people hospitalised after crash on Letterkenny to Lifford road

9 September 2025
Jim Gavin
News, Top Stories

Jim Gavin selected as Fianna Fail Presidential candidate

9 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

lismonaghan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for ramps to be installed at Wood Park, Letterkenny after toddler had a narrow escape

9 September 2025
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

Three people hospitalised after crash on Letterkenny to Lifford road

9 September 2025
Jim Gavin
News, Top Stories

Jim Gavin selected as Fianna Fail Presidential candidate

9 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 September 2025
road closed
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny to Lifford road closed following crash

9 September 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Woman arrested and drugs seized in Derry

9 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube