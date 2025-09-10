Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We speak to an Irish women in Doha following Israel’s overnight attack on the City, listeners report incidences of illegal dumping around the county and we chat to two young heroes involved in a rescue of two males from a lake in Creeslough:

We are out and about the county with our team as part of #lovedonegalday and we chat to Aodh O’Donnell a producer and representative for the Irish seafood industry, serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation:

We chat to a sleep specialist, get business news with Chris and Sean is in to discuss Highland Radio’s Customer Services Awards 2025:

Top Stories

Rail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meeting in Letterkenny hopes to push for rail connectivity in Donegal

10 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

10 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

UE works ongoing in two areas of Donegal

10 September 2025
magheraroarty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funding announced for preliminary studies in Magheraroarty and its environs

10 September 2025
