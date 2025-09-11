Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We hear how you may have been overcharged at Dublin Airport Carpark and are inline for a refund. We hear more on how Ireland has the 3rd highest incidence in the world of Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder:

We get reaction to the assassination of  US Conservative Influencer Charlie Kirk and there’s an extensive interview with the head of the ISPCA on the closure of its centre in Letterkenny:

We are in the garden with Paul, Cllr Ali Farren discusses the establishment of a first responders group in Malin and Joanne Sweeney discusses her new book on AI:

Top Stories

rte
News, Audio, Top Stories

RTE will boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel take part

11 September 2025
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Kilmacrennan crossroads closed following collision

11 September 2025
Photo2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber sets out clear priorities for Government in pre-Budget submission

11 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 September 2025
