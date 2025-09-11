Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We hear how you may have been overcharged at Dublin Airport Carpark and are inline for a refund. We hear more on how Ireland has the 3rd highest incidence in the world of Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder:

We get reaction to the assassination of US Conservative Influencer Charlie Kirk and there’s an extensive interview with the head of the ISPCA on the closure of its centre in Letterkenny:

We are in the garden with Paul, Cllr Ali Farren discusses the establishment of a first responders group in Malin and Joanne Sweeney discusses her new book on AI: