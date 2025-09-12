Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

We are live today from the TBEX Conference in Letterkenny kicking off with the Friday Panel of Niall Blaney, Emma Gova and Seamus McDaid – topics include the assassination of Charlie Kirk and its ramifications, The Presidential Election and RTE’s threatened boycott of the Eurovision:

The Council’s Mary Daly, who was instrumental in bringing TBEX to Donegal joins Greg along with the TBEX CEO Rick Calvert. We also chat to Deputy Catherine Connelly who is seeking to be Ireland’s next President:

We chat a series of  travel influencers and TBEX delegates including Mickela Mallozzi, Paula Barnes, The Radio Vagabond, Tara Conoghan, Kimberly Kephart, Laura and Lauren:

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News

Water mains repair works may effect supplies in parts of the Finn Valley this afternoon

12 September 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, Audio, News

Closure of Ballybofey autism service highlights poor communication within the HSE- Nic Mheanmin

12 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 September 2025
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with Creeslough explosion

12 September 2025
