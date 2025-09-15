Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

IN this hour we pay tribute to Victor Fisher who passed away at the weekend. A listener believes Conor McGregor should have been allowed to run president:

Minister for Road Safety Sean Canny answers questions on L Driver rules and disqualified drivers not giving up their licenses. Later we hear calls for bikes and scooters to be policed off the footpaths of Letterkenny:

Brenden Devenney looks back at the weekend’s GAA action, Diocesan Administrator, Monsignor Kevin Gillespie gives the background to the the Diocese of Raphoe issuing an apology to two victims of a former priest who was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the sexual abuse, there’s news of another meeting over traffic in Letterkenny and we hear how many people aren’t planning for their retirement:

Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Top Stories

Boil water notice issued for Glenties-Ardara water supply

15 September 2025
High vis
News

Gardaí urge the public to be seen as evenings get darker

15 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water improvement works taking place in Letterkenny this evening

15 September 2025
jim gavin
News, Audio

Jim Gavin responds to criticism from Donegal Deputy over Israel comments

15 September 2025
Advertisement

