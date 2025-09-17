Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We talk to listeners about closed public toilets and the ‘McLay’s Corner Crater’, we are live at the Ploughing Championships and there’s a reminder to check the condition of your lifejackets:

We get details from ‘The Journal Investigates’ of a report into the extent of racially motivated hate crime and theirs money advice from MABS as we begin to budget for Christmas:

We talk to author Breda O’Toole about her book Unseen: A Memoir of Trauma, Ireland’s Psychiatric System and a Lifetime spent Healing and later Chris Ashmore is in with business news:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

derry chamber 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry Chamber seeking a meeting with Invest NI’s CEO following Kennedy resignation

17 September 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Elective surgery cancelled once again at LUH

17 September 2025
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Skeletal remains of a human child found in Dublin search

17 September 2025
farm famers (1)
News

Over 7,000 farmers in Donegal to benefit from ANC payments

17 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

derry chamber 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry Chamber seeking a meeting with Invest NI’s CEO following Kennedy resignation

17 September 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Elective surgery cancelled once again at LUH

17 September 2025
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Skeletal remains of a human child found in Dublin search

17 September 2025
farm famers (1)
News

Over 7,000 farmers in Donegal to benefit from ANC payments

17 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

17 September 2025
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Donegal cheapest place to buy a house – CSO

17 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube