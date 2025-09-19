Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Maria Rushe, Eimear McGuinness and Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig – we discuss threats to politicians, Tusla and the care of Children and the Presidential election:

We hear of technical advances in the treatment of diabetes, the news of a protest on the Irish language and changes to rules on liquids at Dublin Airport:

We look forward to Culture Night, Shannen Wilkins has what’ trending in social media and chat to members of the Glenties Musical Theatre  ahead of their performance of Hometown Girls in Letterkenny next week:

troubles
News, Top Stories

Irish and UK government announce new Legacy Commission

19 September 2025
aras-an-uachtarain-1024x492
News, Audio, Top Stories

Healy Rae backs Steen Presidential election nomination as speculation on SF candidate focusses on Pearse Doherty

19 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 September 2025
omagh psni
News, Audio, Top Stories

Security alert continues in Omagh

19 September 2025
Advertisement

