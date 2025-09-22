Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

There’s reaction to comments by Deputy Danny Healy Rae linking Autism to Vitamins, Deputy Pearse Doherty explains why Sinn Fein backed Catherine Connelly and we discuss the new legacy deal agreed between the British and Irish Governments:

We chat to the latest big winner on Highland Radio bingo, Brian Mooney reacts to the new primary school curriculum and Letterkenny Chamber President is in studio as the Chamber celebrates 60 years in existents:

Brenden Devenney discusses the weekend’s GAA, we discuss ICare as it celebrates 25 years since it was established and there’s a warning about Money Mules: