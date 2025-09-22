Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

There’s reaction to comments by Deputy Danny Healy Rae linking Autism to Vitamins, Deputy Pearse Doherty explains why Sinn Fein backed Catherine Connelly and we discuss the new legacy deal agreed between the British and Irish Governments:

We chat to the latest big winner on Highland Radio bingo, Brian Mooney reacts to the new primary school curriculum and Letterkenny Chamber President is in studio as the Chamber celebrates 60 years in existents: 

Brenden Devenney discusses the weekend’s GAA, we discuss ICare as it celebrates 25 years since it was established and there’s a warning about Money Mules: 

Screenshot 2025-09-22 133512
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Assembly told ‘A5 is more than lines and maps or figures on a balance sheet’

22 September 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following seizure of over €17,000 of cocaine in Carrigans

22 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-22 122824
News, Audio, Top Stories

Recognition of Palestine does not equate to support for Hamas – McLaughin

22 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 September 2025
Advertisement

