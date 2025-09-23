Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show - the podcast is below:

Patrick O’ Sullivan from National Council for Curriculum and Assessment gives his overview of the new Primary School Curriculum and later Rebecca McDaid of Parent’s rite outlines her concerns:

Garda Grainne Doherty joins Greg for Community Garda Information and later Dr Denis McAuley reacts to Donald Trump linking paracetamol use to autism:

Liam Cannon outlines his concerns over aspects of the move to statutory regulation of psychologists and counsellors, a parent expresses her concerns over the new primary school curriculum and we discuss age classification for movies: