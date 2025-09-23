Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Patrick O’ Sullivan from National Council for Curriculum and Assessment gives his overview of the new Primary School Curriculum and later Rebecca McDaid of Parent’s rite outlines her concerns:

Garda Grainne Doherty joins Greg for Community Garda Information and later Dr Denis McAuley reacts to Donald Trump linking paracetamol use to autism: 

Liam Cannon outlines his concerns over aspects of the move to statutory regulation of psychologists and counsellors, a parent expresses her concerns over the new primary school curriculum and we discuss age classification for movies:

Padraig Electricity
How dare the government call the current DCB scheme 100% Redress? – Mac Lochlainn

23 September 2025
Uisce Éireann works (1)
Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Carndonagh

23 September 2025
Pearse Little Angels
Donegal providers still waiting on Children’s Disability Services funding

23 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 September 2025
