Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We get an update on progress on the Surgical Hub for Letterkenny, Malachy recounts his rescue which led to two members of the RNLI being honoured at the weekend and we help a listener to track down two good Samaritans who helped her father after he had a hear attack:

We talk men’s health and Movember and Peter Casey discusses his unsuccessful attempt to contest the Presidency: 

We answer your hearing questions, Chris is in with business news and we learn that Ireland isn’t meeting its recycling targets:

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

24 September 2025
Pensioners in Retirement
News, Audio, Top Stories

18% fewer people on Home Support waiting lists in Donegal

24 September 2025

