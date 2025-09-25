Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We mark national compliments day with a chat to Jigsaw and a visit to the ATU in Letterkenny. We also catch up with Professor Patrick Pollack who has been appointed as the Head of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery at Atlantic Technological University:

Now we know who the 3 presidential candidates are, John McAteer casts his eye over the candidates and how they might do – Dr Joe Kelly joins Greg to discuss the history of the presidency and former presidents:

There’s more from Dr Joe before Paul joins Greg in the garden to answer listener’s questions for the last time this season. We also hear of another protest at the closure of the ISPCA centre in Letterkenny: