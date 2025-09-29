Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Michaela Clarke was in for Greg this morning. Oliver McBride, Editor of The Fishing Daily, paid tribute to Kevin McCloskey whose body was recovered over the weekend and Lorna Walshe discussed the current situation with her daughter who has Type 1 diabetes and has been removed from school because there is no SNA available:

In the second hour, Donegal Aontú representative Mary T Sweeney discussed the early arrival of Christmas in shops while Seán Mac Suibhne, Principal Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny reacted to latest figures which show over 60,000 students requested exemptions from studying Irish in the 2024/25 academic year:

Brenden Devenney was live ahead of this evening’s DL Debate while Marina Carlin from the Rosemount Residents Association issued an appeal for information after a car transporter trailer was stolen, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was responding to the Taoiseach’s comments about a border poll not being held before 2030 and author Adam Maguire discussed his book ‘The Bailout Babies’: