Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Michaela Clarke was in for Greg this morning. Oliver McBride, Editor of The Fishing Daily, paid tribute to Kevin McCloskey whose body was recovered over the weekend and Lorna Walshe discussed the current situation with her daughter who has Type 1 diabetes and has been removed from school because there is no SNA available:

In the second hour, Donegal Aontú representative Mary T Sweeney discussed the early arrival of Christmas in shops while Seán Mac Suibhne, Principal Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny reacted to latest figures which show over 60,000 students requested exemptions from studying Irish in the 2024/25 academic year:

Brenden Devenney was live ahead of this evening’s DL Debate while Marina Carlin from the Rosemount Residents Association issued an appeal for information after a car transporter trailer was stolen, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was responding to the Taoiseach’s comments about a border poll not being held before 2030 and author Adam Maguire discussed his book ‘The Bailout Babies’:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man detained in the North West following the death of three people in Louth

29 September 2025
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emotions running high as council passes motion for Creeslough memorial site acquisition

29 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 September 2025
Ireland
News, Audio

Taoiseach has no interest in a united Ireland – Deputy MacLochlainn

29 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man detained in the North West following the death of three people in Louth

29 September 2025
county house lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emotions running high as council passes motion for Creeslough memorial site acquisition

29 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 September 2025
Ireland
News, Audio

Taoiseach has no interest in a united Ireland – Deputy MacLochlainn

29 September 2025
Allissa Walshe
News, Audio, Top Stories

SNA delay forces Kerrykeel girl out of school until ‘potentially November’

29 September 2025
Kevin McCloskey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kevin McCloskey remembered as passionate and hard working

29 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube