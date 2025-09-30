Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Dr Michael Carty joins Greg to highlight the availability of highly effective cancer drugs for private patients but not public patients. We reflect on the tragedy in Louth in which 3 family members were brutally murdered:

WE have Community Garda Information including a chat with a new recruit, we have news of a careers fare in Letterkenny and Donal Kavanagh has the latest on the Garda investigation into the Creeslough tragedy:

There are details of a new study focusing on woman engaging in unwanted consensual sex, Paddy Rooney reviews the first Presidential debate and a young man is calling for a safe space for diffing: 

Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann warns of possible supply disruptions in Churchill and Burnfoot

30 September 2025
luh-new-1
News

Over €88,500 spent in debt collection fees at LUH from 2013-2022

30 September 2025
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 September 2025
noac
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC had a social housing vacancy rate of 3% last year

30 September 2025
Advertisement

