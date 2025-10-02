Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Alan O’Reilly looks forward to the potential impact of Storm Amy, Minister Neale Richmond invites entries to Our World Awards and Cllr Mícheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says we need to have a conversation about tourism and its impacts on certain communities:

We hear about the award winning initiative 4 Empowerment from the Donegal Domestic Violence Services and later preview a weekend of celebration for the work and life of Brian Friel:

Ellie Ward, the 2025 Mary From Dungloe drops in for a chat and a live performance of ‘Let me in’, we are live to the Flotilla approaching Gaza and Emma Fogarty discusses her new book chronicling her amazing life living with butterfly skin: