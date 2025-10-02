Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday's show:

Alan O'Reilly looks forward to the potential impact of Storm Amy, Minister Neale Richmond invites entries to Our World Awards and Cllr Mícheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says we need to have a conversation about tourism and its impacts on certain communities:

We hear about the award winning initiative 4 Empowerment from the Donegal Domestic Violence Services and later preview a weekend of celebration for the work and life of Brian Friel:

Ellie Ward, the 2025 Mary From Dungloe drops in for a chat and a live performance of 'Let me in', we are live to the Flotilla approaching Gaza and Emma Fogarty discusses her new book chronicling her amazing life living with butterfly skin:

Highland Radio Presenters
2 October 2025

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 October 2025
A5 meeting
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cross border significance of the A5 emphasised at Stormont meeting

2 October 2025
flood
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council warns of flash flooding as Storm Amy approaches

2 October 2025
ERNACT's Jose Manuel San Emeterio and Leona McGee receiving the award
News

Letterkenny-based ERNACT wins prestigious european award for driving digital and green innovation

2 October 2025
