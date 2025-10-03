Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Brendan Byrne, Cllr Declan Meehan and Leonard Watson – With Donal Kavanagh in the hotseat today, we discuss the detention of the Gaza flotilla, sustainable tourism and Snapchat’s decision to charge for storage:

In Hour 2, Seamus Gunne offers legal advice, and Mary O’Herlihy of the Donegal Womens’ Centre discusses a support programme for woman who have been through the probation and judicial systems :

In Hour 3, We discuss National Stoma Day tomorrow, we preview the Ballyliffin Film Festival this weekend, David James looks ahead to his appearance on tonight’s Late Late Show Country Special, and we discuss preparations for the impact of Storm Amy :