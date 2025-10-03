Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Brendan Byrne, Cllr Declan Meehan and Leonard Watson – With Donal Kavanagh in the hotseat today, we discuss the detention of the Gaza flotilla, sustainable tourism and Snapchat’s decision to charge for storage:

In Hour 2, Seamus Gunne offers legal advice, and Mary O’Herlihy of the Donegal Womens’ Centre discusses a support programme for woman who have been through the probation and judicial systems :

In Hour 3, We discuss National Stoma Day tomorrow, we preview the Ballyliffin Film Festival this weekend, David James looks ahead to his appearance on tonight’s Late Late Show Country Special, and we discuss preparations for the impact of Storm Amy :

fiosru
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ballyshannon incident referred to Fiosrú

3 October 2025
storm amy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Red wind warning issued for Donegal

3 October 2025
childcare
News

Government plans to increase minimum rates of pay for childcare workers

3 October 2025
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 October 2025
