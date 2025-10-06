Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We get an update on storm damage at Glenveagh National Park and information on staff shortages that are restricting castle tours. Political Commentators Brenden Byrne and Dr Joe Kelly react to the shock withdrawal of Jim Gavin from the presidential race:

John McAteer joins Greg to discuss Jim Gavin quitting the race for president and what it means for the outcome and we mark Dyslexia Awareness Month:

Sports Broadcaster of the year Oisin Kelly joins Greg to preview a very special DL Debate, we chat to John Bosco McBride as he departs Sheephaven Credit Union and we discuss the supports available for breast feeding:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News

Burst main repairs may cause water supply interruptions in Gortahork

6 October 2025
BreastCheck
News

Women in Donegal urged to attend their first BreastCheck appointment

6 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 October 2025
Product-Serial-No.-SN-Pump-Image-print-1024x461
News, Audio

CCPC issue electrocution warning for circulation pumps used in home heating systems

6 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
News

Burst main repairs may cause water supply interruptions in Gortahork

6 October 2025
BreastCheck
News

Women in Donegal urged to attend their first BreastCheck appointment

6 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 October 2025
Product-Serial-No.-SN-Pump-Image-print-1024x461
News, Audio

CCPC issue electrocution warning for circulation pumps used in home heating systems

6 October 2025
killybegs aug 16
News, Top Stories

Biggest fish ever caught in Ireland landed off the coast of Donegal

6 October 2025
glenveagh Castle
News, Audio

Workforce plan submitted to NPWS to facilitate full reopening of Glenveagh Castle

6 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube