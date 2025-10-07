Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We speak to a listener who had the roof torn off their mobile home during storm Amy,  a Fianna Fail MEP says serious questions needs answer over the selection of Jim Gavin for president and we hear of an AA meeting this weekend:

We have Community Garda Information and advice for renters from Threshold: 

There chat and live performances from students from Lorerto Community School ahead of their production of Footloose, we hear of a drastic shortage of large animal vets and there’s legal opinion on if Jim Gavin can be removed from the presidential ballot paper:

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 October 2025
Seamus Bonner
News, Audio, Top Stories

Need to review pollock fishing ban off Arranmore Island raised at Oireachtas Committee

7 October 2025
letterkenny garda station
News

No entry gained to house in St Johnston incident

7 October 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

66 admitted patients without beds today in Letterkenny and Sligo

7 October 2025
